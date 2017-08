Ireland have suffered further disappointment in the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Despite first half tries from Ailis Egan and Alison Miller, they fell to a 36-24 defeat to Australia in the 5th place semi final at Kingspan Stadium.

The Aussies ran in 5 tries in total.

Fahan’s Nora Stapleton started for Ireland today to win her 49th cap.

Cappry’s Larrisa Muldoon was among the replacements for the game.

Ireland will face either Canada or Wales for 7th place at Queen’s on Saturday