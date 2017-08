Sam and Joshua Magee lost out last night in their men’s doubles match at the Badminton World Championships in Glasgow.

They were beaten by the French pair Bastian Kersaudy and Julien Maio in three sets 19-21 21-15 21-14.

Sam is back in action today.

Sam and Chloe Magee reached the last 32 of the mixed doubles when they were impressive winners in their opening match yesterday.

Today they meet Japanese opposition in their round of 32 match.