Shelbourne have begun their Women’s Champions League qualifying group with a draw.

They survived Seana Cooke’s second half red card, and conceding a penalty, to play out a 0-0 draw with Poland’s Medyk Konin in Belfast.

Inishowen’s Roma Mc Laughlin played a crucial role in the middle of the field for her side today.

Next up for Shels is a meeting with the Finns, PK-35 on Friday and then Linfield on Monday