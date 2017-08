Rent prices in Donegal have increased by 11.5% in the second quarter of 2017 compared with the same period last year.

According to the latest report by Daft.ie, the average rent in the county is now €595, up 22% from its lowest point.

The county is the third cheapest in the country in which to rent.

Nationally, rents rose by an average of 11.8% in the year to June 2017 with the average monthly rent nationwide at €1,159.

Author of the report is Economist Ronan Lyons