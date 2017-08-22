Motorists urged to take care as flash flooding hits Donegal

Motorists have been advised to exercise caution when out and about this evening following reports of flash flooding at various locations across the county.

An orange weather alert for heavy rainfall and thunder remains in place until 11pm tonight.

Areas in Letterkenny, Lifford and Stranorlar have been hit with flooding and there have also been reports of significant water lying on side roads in Donegal.

Gardai are advising motorists to slow down and take extreme care especially until the rain subsides.