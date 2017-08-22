Libraries are still at the centre of the community – Council

An initiative is being launched to promote the library service in Donegal, with a new video designed to outline the range of services being provided.

The “Transform, Enrich, Inspire” video will be simultaneously launched at the Central Library in Letterkenny and the Library in Gaoth Dobhair tomorrow, with people being urged to attend both events.



Frances Crampsie is Staff Officer in the council’s Library Service. She says libraries are still at the centre of their communities, and they are still very relevant in the 21st century……….