Two SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixtures have been rescheduled.

Derry City’s game against Drogheda United, which was originally scheduled for Sunday, September 3 at Maginn Park, has been postponed due to international call-ups for Derry players.

The fixture between Finn Harps and Sligo Rovers, originally scheduled for Friday, September 15, will now be played on Saturday, September 16 at Finn Park, kicking off at 20:00.