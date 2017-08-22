Extensive flooding reported across Donegal

Donegal County Council says it receiving reports of extensive flooding across the county following Tuesday’s heavy fall of rain.

The Council is advising against unnecessary travel and if you have to travel, to do so with extreme care.

There is extensive flooding in many areas including on the Manorcunningham to Lifford road and extreme care is needed.

The roundabout at Bridgend & along the N13 to Manor are treacherous and should be avoided.

The road at Killea & Burnfoot is passable with extreme care

The council’s road and fire crews are out dealing with flooding incidents – the council says every effort is being made to respond to all requests.