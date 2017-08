There are calls for more campervan facilities to be introduced in Inishowen.

Local Cllr Albert Doherty says while there are exisiting facilities on the peninsula, more sites are needed to cope with the huge influx of tourists predicted for next year.

As the area looks forward to Ballyliffen Golf Club hosting the Irish Open in 2018, combined with camper van holidays becoming ever more popular, Cllr. Doherty says the idea of establishing more secure sites should be looked at………….