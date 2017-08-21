Proposal to rent nursing home residents’ houses is criticised

A landlord is to pay 42,000 euro to three tenants after being found to have discriminated against them by not offering them access to housing assistance.

In a judgment, the Workplace Relations Commission said it was difficult to understand the landlord’s attitude towards the model tenants.

The three will now receive around 14 thousand euro each in compensation.

Meanwhile, a Donegal councillor has expressed concern at a proposal that older people in nursing homes be encouraged to rent out their homes in a bid to tackle the housing crisis.

Cllr Ian Mc Garvey says the way the issue was raised last week was unfair, and upset many people………..