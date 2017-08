The Ireland side to face Australia in Tuesday’s World Cup fifth place semi final shows three changes from the one that fell short to France.

Louise Galvin replaces Eimear Considine on the wing,

Clíodhna Moloney returns to hooker in place of Leah Lyons,

While Ciara Cooney is named in the second row in place of Sophie Spence.

Nicole Cronin has held onto the number 9 jersey, partnering Donegal woman Nora Stapleton who will win cap number 49.

Cappry’s Larissa Muldoon is named among the replacements.