The Chair of Glenties Muncipal District Council says a wider discussion is needed on how waste is managed at both a local and national level.

Councillor Micheal Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says provision is made by the council to encourage recycling throughout the county however, there is still a serious issue with general rubbish being dumped at recycling banks in West Donegal.

Councillor Mac Giolla Easbuig says a wider discussion is necessary………