Government Chief Whip Joe Mc Hugh has been praised for his commitment to the Irish language after beginning a period as an Irish teacher in Glencolmcille.

In 2014, Deputy Mc Hugh began learning Irish after he was appointed Junior Gaeltacht. At the time, he was criticised for not being a native speaker, but now he says he has become fluent.

Éamonn Ó Dónaill, from the group Gaelchultúr, says Irish is not being taught properly, and more people should be leading be example: