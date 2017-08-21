Donegal Senior Championship Review with Peter Campbell

The Donegal CCC have confirmed the times for this Sunday’s final round of group games in the Michael Murphy Sport’s and Leisure Donegal Senior Club Championship.

At 2pm in Group D, St Eunan’s will host Noamh Conaill and Four Masters will play Dungloe, then at 3pm Group B will be decided as Killybegs host Naomh Muire and Termon will go to Burt.

The four remaining games will be at 6.30pm on Sunday. Group A sees Malin meet leaders St. Michaels and Bundoran take on MacCumhaills while in the group of death Gaoth Dobhair host Ardara and Glenswilly must go and win in Kilcar to keep their hopes of a place in the quarter finals alive.

Only two clubs have qualified for the last eight so far, that’s St Eunan’s and Noamh Conaill.

Sport’s Editor of the Donegal Democrat Peter Campbell has been looking at the championship standings with Oisin Kelly…