Declan Boyle’s preview of tonight’s Finn Harps v Cork City clash

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan is hoping that his players can rise to the occasion for the visit of league leaders Cork City to Ballybofey tonight.

Paddy McCourt, Gareth Harkin and Packie Mailey are doubts for Harps while Eddie Dsane and Caolan McAleer are suspended for the tie against the champions elect.

Harps go into the game off the back of a 4-0 defeat to Pats while Cork were also on the wrong end of the result last time out going down 1-0 to Sligo.

Here’s former Harps Captain Declan Boyle with his views ahead of tonight’s game…

Kick off is at 7.15pm at Finn Park