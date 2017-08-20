Naomh Conaill through to Championship Quarter Final with narrow win – Full Time Report & Reaction

Naomh Conaill and St Eunan’s have progressed from Group D in the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Donegal Senior Football Championship.

On Sunday afternoon St Eunan’s beat Dungloe to cement there place in the last eight while Noamh Conaill followed suit in the Sunday evening game at Davy Brennan Memorial Park with a narrow 1-9 to 0-11 win over Four Masters.

Harry Walsh of the Donegal News watched the Naomh Conail men reach the last eight for Highland Radio Sport…

After the game Harry got reaction from Naomh Conaill Manager Martin Regan…