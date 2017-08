Gardai are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in Tirhomin this morning.

Shortly after 10am a car and articulated lorry collided at Tirhomin on the main Milford to Kerrykeel Road.

It is believed the occupants of the car, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

John McAteer, Editor with the Tirconaill Tribune, gave this update: