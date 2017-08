Derry City slumped to a 4-0 defeat at the hands of rampant Dundalk for the second week in a row.

Having lost out to the Louth opposition at Oriel Park in the FAI Cup, the Candystripes lost by the same margin in the Premier Division at Maginn Park.

Derry boss Kenny Shiels was asked if defensive errors were to blame but he told the media afterwards that he was to blame and acknowledged he did not realise the size of the gulf between his side and Stephen Kenny’s charges.