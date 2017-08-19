Rhys Irwin en route to Silverstone

Rhys Irwin has been selected to compete for a place in the British Talent Cup in Silverstone.

He is one of 90 young riders aged from 12 to 18 years old from Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales to compete for a place in this very prestigious event.

Irwin is one of the few riders going that have never sat on a Moto 3 before nor ever been to Silverstone, but he is up for and ready for the challenge and hopes to do his country proud and perform to the best of his ability.

The selection event comprises of track evaluation interview and bike knowledge so will be very daunting for 15 year old Rhys but he is very excited and proud to be among the very best teen riders the four countries have to offer.