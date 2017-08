Finn Harps lost out 4 goals to nil to St. Pat’s in Richmond Park last night.

It was a game that saw Eddie Dsane get sent off and Harps fall into the drop zone in the league table.

Diarmaid Doherty spoke to Harp’s manager Ollie Horgan today at the Finn Harps’ press conference about the loss to Pat’s…

John Campbell, the Finn Harps Secretary, spoke about the big televised game on Monday night against Cork City…