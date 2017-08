People in Donegal are being reminded not to cut Japanese Knotweed and to report any sightings to the Council.

The invasive plant has been known to seriously effect other native plants and has long been flagged as a significant problem in the county.

Cllr. Martin Harley says last year in Donegal alone, the cost of treating the plant was €100,000 and fears the bill for 2017 could be a lot higher: