Sport

Malin take first Championship win – Full Time Report & Reaction

By News Highland - August 19, 2017

Malin gave themselves a senior championship lifeline on Saturday night as they beat Sean MacCumhaills at Connelly Park 1-13 to 0-11.

Ryan Ferry reports for Highland Radio Sport…

http://www.highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/ryan-ft.wav

After the game Ryan spoke with Malin joint manager Terence Colhoun…

http://www.highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/SUN-COLHOUN.mp3