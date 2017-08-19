Kerr secures fourth podium of the season at Caldwell Park

Kilmacrennan’s Richard Kerr had an excellent third place finish in the first race at the weekend’s BSB Motostar championship at Caldwell Park earlier today.

The 17 year old schoolboy qualified in 3rd place and after a race long battle with fellow Irishman Eugene McManus, Richard finished a fantastic third place securing his fourth podium of the year in the highly competitive Motostar class.

It wasn’t without a bit of drama as Richard had a coming together with another rider and was forced to miss the chicane. The Kilmacrennan youngster was now in fifth on corrected time going onto the last lap but young Kerr showed pure determination as he took over a second out of his rivals and posted his quickest lap of the race on the last lap, securing a podium finish by 0.219 of a second.

Richard lines up on the second row in fourth place for tomorrow’s second race, live on Eurosport at 2.45.