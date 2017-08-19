Donegal Ladies lose out to Mayo in All-Ireland Quarter-Final

The Donegal Ladies lost out to Mayo in the All-Ireland Quarter-Final in Cusack Park with a scoreline of 3-14 v 2-11.

Donegal had high hopes of reaching the last 4 for the first time in their history, but it wasn’t to be on a day that Mayo started slowly, but were able to get ahead in the second half and drive home their advantage.

Geraldine McLaughlin netted for Donegal in the 4th minute, and Donegal were 3 points up after 15 minutes of play. Mayo brought it back and the teams were level at half-time, 2-05 v 0-11 following a second Donegal goal from Yvonne McMonagle.

The second half saw Mayo score 3 goals and 3 points, while Donegal managed 6 points. There was 8 points between the teams with 8 minutes to go, but Donegal brought it back to 6 before the hooter went at the end of the game.