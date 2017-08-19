Donegal GAA Championship Results – Saturday 19th August 2017

By
News Highland
-

Donegal Senior Football Championship

GROUP B
Killybegs 1-12 V 0-10 Termon

Naomh Mhuire 1-6 V 0-11 Burt

GROUP A
Malin 1-13 V 0-11 MacCumhails

Donegal Intermediate Football Championship

GROUP C
Downings 0-9 V 0-13 Glenfin

St Nauls 1-9 V 0-12 Buncrana

GROUP B
Carndonagh 0-4 V 5-19 Milford

GROUP A
Naomh Brid 0-11 V 3-10 Cloughaneely

Donegal Senior Reserve Championship
Killybegs 0-9 V 1-6 Termon
Malin 2-9 V 4-8 MacCumhails
Naomh Mhuire 4-11 V 2-5 Burt

Donegal Intermediate Reserve Championship
Downings 1-4 V 3-7 Glenfin
St Nauls 2-7 V 0-11 Buncrana
Carndonagh 0-5 V 6-25 Milford
Naomh Brid 1-12 V 2-14 Cloughaneely

Donegal Junior B Championship
Pettigo 0-11 V  1-8 Red Hughs

Division 3
Red Hughs 0-8 V 2-12 Letterkenny Gaels

Division 4
Convoy 0-8 V 0-7 Naomh Colmcille
N Pádraig Lifford V Robert Emmets
Urris 1-5 V 1-12 Na Rossa

Division 5
Naomh Conáil V Naomh Columba

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR