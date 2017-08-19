Donegal GAA Championship Results – Saturday 19th August 2017

Donegal Senior Football Championship
GROUP B
Killybegs 1-12 V 0-10 Termon
Naomh Mhuire 1-6 V 0-11 Burt
GROUP A
Malin 1-13 V 0-11 MacCumhails
Donegal Intermediate Football Championship
GROUP C
Downings 0-9 V 0-13 Glenfin
St Nauls 1-9 V 0-12 Buncrana
GROUP B
Carndonagh 0-4 V 5-19 Milford
GROUP A
Naomh Brid 0-11 V 3-10 Cloughaneely
Donegal Senior Reserve Championship
Killybegs 0-9 V 1-6 Termon
Malin 2-9 V 4-8 MacCumhails
Naomh Mhuire 4-11 V 2-5 Burt
Donegal Intermediate Reserve Championship
Downings 1-4 V 3-7 Glenfin
St Nauls 2-7 V 0-11 Buncrana
Carndonagh 0-5 V 6-25 Milford
Naomh Brid 1-12 V 2-14 Cloughaneely
Donegal Junior B Championship
Pettigo 0-11 V 1-8 Red Hughs
Division 3
Red Hughs 0-8 V 2-12 Letterkenny Gaels
Division 4
Convoy 0-8 V 0-7 Naomh Colmcille
N Pádraig Lifford V Robert Emmets
Urris 1-5 V 1-12 Na Rossa
Division 5
Naomh Conáil V Naomh Columba