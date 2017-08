The Arranmore RNLI Lifeboat have rescued a large fishing boat 10 miles off Glen Head in a 14 and a half hour rescue operation.

Arranmore RNLI were tasked to the the scene yesterday morning at 3:30am when the 24-metre boat got into difficulty with engine failure.

The 245 tonne vessel left Killybegs on Thursday morning with 5 crew on board.

Arranmore Lifeboat Press Officer, Nora Flanagan, says weather conditions were against them: