Ulster Rally in Derry and Tyrone today

Derry and Strabane are preparing for an action packed weekend as the John Mulholland Motors Ulster Rally revs its way through the city and district today and tomorrow, Saturday.

Some of the top names in motor racing and huge numbers of road racing enthusiast are expected to arrive throughout the week to prepare for an exciting weekend of rally action for the North West.

The rally gets underway from the Guildhall Square in Derry/Londonderry on Friday 18th August with an autograph session and a chance for fans to get up close and view the cars at 12:30pm ahead of the official race start.

The competitors will then travel to the Head Quarters and Service Park area at Ebrington to begin the race. Two regroups will feature in the 2017 event, including Friday 18th August in Guildhall Square at around 4.45pm and at Strabane on Saturday 19th August at around 2.00pm.

The rally finishes at Ebrington Square on Saturday 19th August where spectators can view the race cars roaring over the finish line from 6.00pm.

Timetable

Service Park

Service Park with free access in Ebrington, Derry~Londonderry throughout the weekend.

Friday 18 August

12.30pm Autograph Signing and meet the drivers

1.00pm – Start, Guild Hall Square

Stages

4.45pm – Regroup, Guild Hall Square

5.00pm – Ebrington before setting off on stages

Stages

9.00pm – Ebrington, Cars begin to arrive back for Parc Fermé

Saturday 19 August