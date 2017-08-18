Illies win North West Women’s Super League

Illies have won the north west women’s super league title thanks to a 7-0 win away to Lagan Harps.

Caroline Gallagher (2), Michelle McDaid, Deirdre Grant, Kirsty Grant, Alison McGonagle and Chloe Gildea with the goals.

Bonagee United were made fight all the way by Greencastle as the Dry Arch girls won 5-4. Chantelle Grant, Natalie McFadden, Aisling Grieve, Denise McElhinney and Anna Doherty netted for Bonagee

Swilly Rovers defeated Clonmany Shamrocks 2-0, Heather Dougherty and Danielle Hynd with the goals.