Finn Harps were beaten 4-0 by St. Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park and this result means they are back down in the relegation zone.

The Saints went ahead though Graham Kelly on 24 minutes. Three late goals from Kurtis Byrne (twice) and Conan Byrne sunk Harps who had Eddie Dsane sent off in injury time.

Sligo Rovers pulled off a shock 1-0 win over leaders Cork City at Turner’s Cross to go above Harps in the table.