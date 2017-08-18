Finn Harps face tough task away to St. Pat’s

St. Pat’s and Finn Harps meet at Richmond Park in a crunch Airtricity League Premier Division game.

Team news is that Harps are without Caolan McAleer who is suspended while there is uncertainty about whether Paddy McCourt is eligible to play.

Harps have beaten St. Pat’s twice this season already but the Inchicore side have won three and drawn one in their last four outings and appear to have turned the corner after a poor first half of the season.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan is expecting a tough game…

Elsewhere, Drogheda are 9-points from safety ahead of their trip to Bray.

Galway United could move out of the relegation zone with a win at home to Shamrock Rovers.

Cork host Sligo Rovers.