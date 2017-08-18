Disappointment as Ireland lose to France in Women’s Rugby World Cup

Irish coach Tom Tierney says his team are heart broken after their Women’s Rugby World Cup dreams were shattered with defeat to France in U-C-D last night.

The French ran in three first half tries to record a 21-5 victory and secure their place in the semi finals.

Cliodhna Moloney’s last-gasp try was Ireland’s only reward for a second half spent camped in the opposition’s 22.

The result means the host nation will be in the 5th to 8th place play off when the tournament resumes in Belfast next week.

They will play Australia again on Tuesday.

Donegal’s Nora Stapleton (pictured above) and Larissa Muldoon have been important members of the team.

Tierney says he is proud of his players, who never gave up