Success of Dergfest may lead to infrastructural improvements at Castle Park

Plans are being drawn up to make improvements to Castle Park in Castlederg following last month’s Dergfest music festival.

Cllr Derek Hussey was one of a number of local Derg Councillors who met recently with Council Officials and festival organisers at the park to consider improvements that could be undertaken.

He says upgrading the infrastructure will not only help the the annual music festival, but also other events taking place in what he says is a magnificent amphitheatre close to the town centre………….