Milford Gardai continuing investigation into weekend burglary in Fanad

Gardai in Milford are continuing their investigation into a weekend burglary which occurred at McAteers shop in Fanad.

The burglary took place between 7.30pm and 8pm on Sunday evening last.

It’s understood that two criminals gained entry to the premises through the front door and a number of items were stolen including a sum of cash and a quantity of cigarettes.

Gardai are appealing for information or anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact Milford Garda Station on 0749153060.