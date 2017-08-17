Golf club members to meet in move that could see receiver appointed

Members of a well known Donegal Golf Club are due to hold an emergency meeting tomorrow week, Friday, August 25th.

The Donegal Democrat is reporting that a receiver is due to be appointed to Narin and Portnoo Golf Club.

The club has experienced financial difficulties, and it is understood to have a debt of around €1.7m, stemming largely from the construction of a new clubhouse in 2007, which was followed by a big drop in membership following the economic crash.

Members will have to vote on whether ownership should be transferred to a private interest.