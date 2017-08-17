Donegal woman recalls frightening scenes after being caught up in Barcelona terror attack

A Donegal woman has revealed how she was caught up in today’s terror attack in Barcelona.

Amy McColgan from Letterkenny has been living in Barcelona for some time and works close to where today’s events unfolded.

A van was driven into a crowd on Las Ramblas – an area popular with tourists.

Spanish government officials say 13 people have been killed and at least 50 injured.

Speaking to Highland Radio News Amy says while she witnessed people running down the street, she and her co-workers were under strict orders to remain in their building for most of the evening: