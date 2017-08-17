Details announced of new Ulster Senior League season

Details of the coming season’s Four Lanterns Ulster Senior League were announced last night at a press launch in the sponsor’s premises in Letterkenny.

Once again there were be seven teams involved – Cockhill Celtic, Letterkenny Rovers, Fanad United, Bonagee United, Swilly Rovers, Derry City Reserves and Finn Harps Reserves.

The action at intermediate level begins with the League Cup competition that gets underway on September 3rd while the first round of the FAI Intermediate Cup is on the weekend of September 17th.

The league proper gets underway on the weekend of October 1st.

Here’s the Ulster Senior League secretary, Niall Callaghan….