Derry’s Connor Coyle is expected to be back in the ring again in the autumn.

The light-middleweight has won all six of his professional bouts so far and has attracted additional attention following his win over Joshua Maxwell in a fight that was streamed live by Golden Boy promotions who approached Coyle’s management team after the fight.

Coyle revealed that Golden Boy and Ring TV “told my manager that would be in touch about a show in Boston in September on ESPN.”