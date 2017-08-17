Almost €30,000 announced in funding to childcare facilities in Donegal

Almost €30,000 has been announced in funding to childcare facilities in Donegal.

The Strand C funding stream is to benefit seven organisations in the county and comes after more than €70,000 was allocated to groups in the county earlier this month.

In a statement Minister Joe McHugh said the funding will help improve the quality of school age childcare in Donegal, bringing the total in recent weeks to more €95,000.

The funding will benefit seven projects in Donegal including providers in Letterkenny, Drumkeen, Dungloe, Moville, Burnfoot, Ballyshannon and Bundoran.

This is part of a nationwide allocation of €1.2 million from the School Age Childcare Capital Scheme from the Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Dr. Katherine Zappone today.

The groups being funded today are: Shining Stars Montessori, Mountain Top, Letterkenny – €5,000, The afterschool club at St Patrick’s National School, Drumkeen – €5,000, Spraoi Le Chéile, Dungloe – €3,799, Little Stars Pre-School, Moville – €5,000, Nursery Lane Pre-school, Burnfoot – €5,000,Saimer Community, Childcare, Ballyshannon – €1,993 and BASIC childcare centre, Bundoran – €4,792

Minister McHugh has urged all parents to visit – affordablechildcare.ie – to see the supports available to their family here in Donegal.