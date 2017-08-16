Two people killed and 101 injured in Donegal workplaces last yEAR

46 people died in work related accidents in Ireland last year, two of them in Donegal.

A Health and Safety Authority report says the national figure marks a 20 per cent reduction on the previous year.

The highest number of fatalities occurred in the Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing sector, where 24 worker deaths were recorded.

Accidents in the construction sector claimed another 9 lives.

There were 8,381 non-fatal injuries reported to the HSA in 2016, with the biggest number happening in the Health and Social Work sector.

Of those, 101 were reported in Donegal, 95 of them involving workers and six involving non-workers.