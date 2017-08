There were some disturbances at a controversial bonfire close to the Lecky Road on Derry’s Bogside last night, but police moved in and quelled the trouble quickly.

At one point, there was what’s been described as an exchange of missiles between people at the bonfire and people on the city walls.

However, those clashes ended quickly when police moved people from the area.

British, American, Israeli, and Ulster flags were burned on the fire, as were some poppy wreaths.