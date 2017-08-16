Security alert underway in Derry

A security alert is underway in Derry.

It’s understood that detectives from PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch investigating dissident republican activity conducted a search in the Southway area of Derry this morning.

A suspicious item has been discovered and ATO have been tasked to examine the item.

Southway is currently closed to facilitate this examination, and is likely to be closed for the next few hours.

Police are asking residents for their patience and are assuring that every effort is being made to have the road reopened as soon as possible.