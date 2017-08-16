Progress on A6 Derry to Belfast road upgrade

It’s been confirmed that the A6 dualling scheme between Drumahoe and Dungiven is set to begin in Spring 2018.

Foyle MP Elisha McCallion has welcomed progress on the development:

“News that the A6 dualling scheme between Drumahoe and Dungiven is set to begin in Spring 2018 is a positive step forward for the city.

“When completed, this road upgrade will reduce journey time between Derry and Belfast which is good news for the local economy and for local people travelling to Belfast.

“It will also make it much easier for visitors and tourists to travel to Derry.

“This has been made possible because of the work to take this vital infrastructure project forward carried out by Chris Hazzard as Infrastructure Minister.

“This, along with other key infrastructure projects such as the A5 and the transport hub at the old Waterside train station, will all enhance this city and district for locals and others.”