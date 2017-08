The British government’s setting out how it wants to address the problem of the Irish border after Brexit.

A long awaited position paper will reject the idea of a customs border in the Irish Sea, as a means of preventing a hard border, but ministers insist they don’t want to see customs posts between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Instead, they propose solutions like number plate recognition systems and vehicle spot checks.

DUP leader Arlene Foster believes it’s the right approach………..