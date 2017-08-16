Finn Harp’s Daily Mail FAI Senior cup Date Confirmed

The FAI has confirmed this afternoon that Finn Harps will play their second round Irish Daily Mail FAI Senior Cup second round game against Limerick on Saturday the 26th of August with a 6.30 p.m. kick-off at the Markets Field
