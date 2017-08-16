Emotional day for leaving cert students – Principal

The Education Minister has denied that the Leaving Cert has been dumbed down with the new points system.

Under the new scheme, students don’t fail if they get between 30 and 40 percent.

13 pupils got eight H1s – equivalent to full marks, almost twice the number that got 8 A1s last year.

Fiona Temple is Principal of Mulroy College in Milford.

She says the full impact of the change in the grading system will fully emerge next week when the first round of CAO offers is made.

She says as ever, results day is an emotional one in the school………