Donegal records 349 new .ie domains in first half of 2017

349 new .ie domains were registered in Donegal in the first half of 2017.

That’s according to the latest dot ie Domain Profile Report published today by the IE Domain Registry (IEDR), the company that manages and maintains Ireland’s official country domain name, .ie.

The figure is a 45 percent year-on-year increase. Overall new .ie domain registrations in Ulster in H1 2017 numbered 981, a 15.5 percent year-on-year increase.

A total 20,255 new .ie domains were registered in H1 2017, or 112 every day.

This is an 11 percent increase on the same period last year and is the best half-year period for new .ie domain registrations since 2011. SMEs, including corporate bodies and sole traders, made up 67 percent of all new .ie registrations in this period.

There were 230,611 registered .ie domains by 30 June 2017, up 6 percent year-on-year.