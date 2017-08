Police in Derry have launched an investigation into what’s been described as a suspected arson with intent to endanger life in the city this morning.

Police say at approximately 7.19 this morning, the fire was reported at a terraced house in Lower Bennett Street.

A woman, the only person in the house at the time, was taken to hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.

Police are appealing for information, and say the living room sustained damage, and there was smoke damage in other rooms.