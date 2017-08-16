Another man arrested in Derry following Lisfannon Park shooting

A man has been arrested in connection with a paramilitary style shooting in Derry last week.

The 48 year old man has been taken to the Belfast Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

On Tuesday evening last a 33 year-old man was set upon by four masked men in the Lisfannon Park area of Derry.

The victim was shot four times in a paramilitary style shooting, sustaining non-life threatening injuries to his legs and abdomen.

A 48 year-old man was detained by police in Derry yesterday in connection with the incident and has now been taken to the Serious Crime Branch for questioning.

A 32 year-old man was also arrested last week in relation to the shooting and a previous attack in March.

He has since been released unconditionally.