There were 30 patients awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, 17 of them on Emergency Department trolleys. That’s two less than yesterday’s figure of 32.

Today’s was the joint second highest figure in the country this morning according to the INMO, along with Cork and South Tipperary.

Limerick University Hospital had the highest figure with 46.

Nationally, there were 384 people awaiting admission at hospitals across the country this morning.