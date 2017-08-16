2,285 Donegal students receiving Leaving Certificate results today

Over 58,000 pupils are getting their Leaving Cert results across the country this morning,2,285 of them in Donegal.

A new grading system’s been applied to all subjects this year – reducing to eight the number of grades available at each level.

More students took higher level papers across almost all subjects this year, and fewer students are failing subjects.

For the first time in 25 years, the points system is getting a major shakeup, in a bid to take some of the heat out of the points race for college.

Instead of A1s and 2s and B1s 2s and 3s, there will be 8 grades each at Higher and Ordinary level.

Perhaps the biggest change, which is borne out in today’s results, is that pupils who score between 30 and 40 percent will get points at Higher Level, this was previously not the case.

Students are urged not to panic about the changes, and are advised that until CAO offers are made next Monday, the changes in points for courses will not be comparable to last year.

Students who are concerned about their results can avail of hotline set up by the National Parents Council, for queries on everything from points to repeats.

A help line is manned by trained guidance counsellors and is open for the next six days.

Helpline Number is Free Phone 1800 265 165